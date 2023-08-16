1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $199.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.95. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $156,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,247.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,018. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.