1,870 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.22. The company had a trading volume of 123,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,304. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

