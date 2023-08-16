1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 435,031 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 2,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.37. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
