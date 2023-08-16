23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 40,894 Shares

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $53,980.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

23andMe Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:ME traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,414. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $544.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 110.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the third quarter worth $36,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

