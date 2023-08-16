25 LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

25 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

