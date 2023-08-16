31,152 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. APA comprises approximately 1.4% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. APA’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

