3,200 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Acquired by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VIOV stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.