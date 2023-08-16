3,200 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Acquired by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
VIOV stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
