4,378 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

