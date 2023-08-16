44,323 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 73,985 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $428.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $484.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.