5,094 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Purchased by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,094 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Perficient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Perficient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Perficient Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,072. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

