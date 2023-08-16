56 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by 25 LLC

25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
NYSE UNH opened at $506.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $469.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.
UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.
Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group
In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
