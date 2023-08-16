63,689 Shares in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Purchased by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Exscientia comprises 0.1% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned about 0.05% of Exscientia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAI shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of EXAI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 122,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. Exscientia plc has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

