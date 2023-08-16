70,000 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Purchased by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $174,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIRM stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. 11,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,238. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $25,752.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $226,797. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

