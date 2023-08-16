81,168 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,168 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.3% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

