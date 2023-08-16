8,290 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,653 shares of company stock worth $2,477,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,978,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,192,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.