A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.80

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.80 and traded as high as C$34.84. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$34.40, with a volume of 6,412 shares traded.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.15. The stock has a market cap of C$490.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

