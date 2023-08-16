A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,309 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.43% of A. O. Smith worth $44,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.