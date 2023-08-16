Aadi Bioscience, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aadi Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 0.2 %

AADI opened at $5.95 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aadi Bioscience

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $140,424.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,796,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,572,072.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 71,178 shares of company stock worth $470,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 224,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.