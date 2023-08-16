Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several research firms recently commented on ANF. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,387 shares of company stock worth $11,214,903 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $580,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

