Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 41,578 shares.The stock last traded at $86.09 and had previously closed at $85.90.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

