abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Declares GBX 7.30 Dividend

abrdn plc (LON:ABDNGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.24) on Wednesday. abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The stock has a market cap of £3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -657.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

