abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance
LON API opened at GBX 46.30 ($0.59) on Wednesday. abrdn Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 45.85 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.50 million, a PE ratio of -356.45 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.28.
About abrdn Property Income Trust
