ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Announces Earnings Results

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 241.41% and a negative net margin of 1,117.26%.
ABVC BioPharma Stock Up 2.1 %
ABVC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 43,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,349. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.27. ABVC BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
ABVC BioPharma Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ABVC BioPharma
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.