ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Announces Earnings Results

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 241.41% and a negative net margin of 1,117.26%.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Up 2.1 %

ABVC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 43,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,349. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.27. ABVC BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.