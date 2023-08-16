Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $307.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.01. The company has a market cap of $204.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.