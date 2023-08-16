AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.14. 20,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 157,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

AcuityAds Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$121.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

