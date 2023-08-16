Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACXP stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

