ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,595 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of ACV Auctions worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $5,331,955.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $634,349.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,239 shares of company stock worth $24,189,432 in the last three months. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

About ACV Auctions

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

