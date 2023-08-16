Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

