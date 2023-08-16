Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.81. 248,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $47.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

