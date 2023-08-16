ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

ADTRAN has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.5%.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

