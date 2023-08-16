Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $297,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

WMS traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $130.12. 55,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,474. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

