Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 165.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $46,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $1,076,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,566,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $1,076,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,566,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,598 shares of company stock worth $3,625,505. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

