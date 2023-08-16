Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,758,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,633,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.2 days.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AAVVF. Desjardins cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.