Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,760.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADYEY. UBS Group lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
