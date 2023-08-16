Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT Raised to $0.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $0.35 to $0.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.90 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 117.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

