Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.65.

A opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,390,000 after buying an additional 1,118,040 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

