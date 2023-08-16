Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.22. 160,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 475,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,042.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $324,693.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $399,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $649,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at $299,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $324,693.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,621 shares of company stock worth $1,477,798 over the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,220,000 after purchasing an additional 826,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 438,272 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 430,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

