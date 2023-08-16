Aion (AION) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,296.37

Aion (AION) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $2,296.37 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00171211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027622 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012047 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

