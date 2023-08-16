Aion Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $298.68 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00160664 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026633 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012202 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003477 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.