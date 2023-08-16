Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 500,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALEX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance
Shares of ALEX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. 19,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75.
Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently -135.38%.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander & Baldwin
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.