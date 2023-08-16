Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 500,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. 19,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently -135.38%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

