Algorand 24-Hour Volume Reaches $58.17 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $816.03 million and $58.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00027214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,825,705,797 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

