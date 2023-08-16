AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,600 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 127,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,737. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.49%.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

