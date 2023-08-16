AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Down 9.6% in July

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE AFB opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.29.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 78,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 48,836 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
