AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Down 9.6% in July

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AFB opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 78,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 48,836 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

