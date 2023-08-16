Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

