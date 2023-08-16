Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. 807,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,584. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,790 shares of company stock worth $386,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

