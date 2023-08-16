Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $439.40 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

