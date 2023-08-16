Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Trading Up 4%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.23 and last traded at $109.23. 171,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,885,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Allstate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

