Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 11,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,930,000 after acquiring an additional 299,523 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. 3,464,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,977. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

