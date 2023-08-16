Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Acquires 1,617,963 Shares

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke purchased 1,617,963 shares of Alma Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,415.56 ($12,607.50).

Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Alasdair Cooke purchased 2,119,037 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$23,309.41 ($15,135.98).

On Thursday, July 20th, Alasdair Cooke purchased 10,000,000 shares of Alma Metals stock.

Alma Metals Stock Performance

Alma Metals Company Profile

Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 241 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.

