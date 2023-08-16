Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Acquires 1,617,963 Shares

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke purchased 1,617,963 shares of Alma Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,415.56 ($12,607.50).
Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 3rd, Alasdair Cooke purchased 2,119,037 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$23,309.41 ($15,135.98).
- On Thursday, July 20th, Alasdair Cooke 10,000,000 shares of Alma Metals stock.
