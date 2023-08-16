Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $180.13 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $178.64 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average is $198.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

