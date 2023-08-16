Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ALNY stock opened at $180.13 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $178.64 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average is $198.72.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
